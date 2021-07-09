Animal robustness thanks to the presence of metal in the body

Science fiction has described living beings whose partially metallic composition makes them very strong. Now a real-world investigation has revealed the case of a species whose astonishingly powerful jaws benefit from the presence of metal in their composition.

Polychaetes are very common in many maritime areas, and have populated the oceans for hundreds of millions of years. However, only now has one of its special characteristics been deciphered: its jaws are partially made of a very stable metallic ingredient, and the secret of this stability can now be explained thanks to experiments carried out at the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien). in Austria, in collaboration with Max Perutz Laboratories in Austria.

The metal atoms, which are incorporated into the protein structure of the material, play a decisive role in the robustness. They make the material hard and flexible at the same time, just like ordinary metals.

The materials that vertebrates are made of are well researched. Bones, for example, have a very hierarchical structure: there are organic and mineral parts, tiny structures that combine to form larger structures, which in turn form even larger structures.

With the polychaetes it is different. Their jaws are extremely strong and unbreakable, but they do not contain mineral granules like vertebrate bones. Instead they contain metals. Of course, this has nothing to do with pure metal objects, such as gold teeth or artificial titanium hips; the animal uses metals such as magnesium or zinc in the form of individual atoms that are incorporated into a protein structure. The way they are distributed is critical to achieving robustness.

This has been verified by the integrated team, among others, by Christian Hellmich (TU Wien) and Florian Raible (Max Perutz Laboratories).

Polychaete jaw. (Image: Kyojiro Ikeda / Universität Wien)

This striking metallic configuration apparently originated some 500 million years ago, in ancestors of the Polychaetes. The fact that it has been preserved for so long through evolutionary history attests to how very useful it has been to the animals that have owned it.

The metal ions are incorporated directly into the protein chains and ensure that the different protein chains are held together. In this way, polychaetes can produce three-dimensional shapes from a particularly stable protein matrix.

At the same time, this structure also allows deformation: When an external force is exerted on the material, the protein chains can slide over each other. The material allows for elastoplastic deformations, instead of being brittle and brittle.

While industrially manufactured metals can only be produced using a large amount of energy, polychaetes accomplish a similar feat in a much more efficient way. “Biology could serve as inspiration here, to make completely new kinds of materials,” Hellmich hopes. “It may even be possible to produce high-performance materials, through biological mechanisms and in a much more efficient and environmentally friendly way than we can achieve today.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)