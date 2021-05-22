Animal rights groups block McDonald’s distribution centers in the UK

LONDON (Reuters) – Activists from the Animal Rebellion group on Saturday blocked McDonald’s distribution centers in the UK to demand that the global restaurant chain start offering plant-based prepared foods.

About 50 protesters used trucks and bamboo structures to stop cargo trucks from leaving four McDonald’s UK distribution centers, the group said.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s UK apologized to customers for any inconvenience.

“We are evaluating the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and on menu items,” he said.

The group said it would remain on the premises for at least 24 hours to disrupt the company’s supply chain.

Images released by Animal Rebellion showed a replica of McDonald’s gold M-shaped arches logo splattered with blood-like red paint and protesters suspended on bamboo structures at the gates of a distribution center.

“The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing massive amounts of deforestation of the rainforest, emitting huge amounts of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals every year,” said James Ozden, spokesman for Animal Rebellion.

“The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options are simply not good enough.”

Later on Saturday, the group reported that police told activists at two of the four locations that they would not attempt to remove them immediately, adding that they intend to maintain the blockades until Sunday.

