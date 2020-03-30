In the new installment of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons saga it is possible to fish, decorate, build, furnish, hunt insects, search for ghosts, treasures, collect, fill a museum, plant… and make celebrations. Yes, you read correctly, celebrations that various fans are holding through the new title of the well-known Nintendo saga.

I could cry. My friends @Skilton, @lillieUIVR, @rubyannem, @RenderTramp, and their pals threw Sophia a 9th birthday party in #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons because she couldn’t see her pals due to lockdown 😭 pic.twitter.com/hEKtOtU0rk

– Alexia Christofi 🎊🎉 (@Lex_mate) March 24, 2020

The story of our protagonist will sound familiar to you, because it has to do with these very difficult moments we are experiencing, with the home confinement because of the Covid-19, which has half the world on alert, forcing people to take special measures, such as staying indoors at home all day. For children, who have great vitality and energy, this confinement is done very hard and more if your birthday is just around the corner. Just imagine, as a child, not being able to celebrate this important event with you with your friends. The parents of the young woman saw how their daughter was discouraged with the idea of ​​losing the opportunity to celebrate her birthday and decided give him a surprise taking advantage of the new title of Nintendo Switch.

They decided to talk to their friends to surprise him

And is that this girl’s parents they organized within the game a party, which was attended by the girl’s best friends who, without knowing it, a party was suddenly found on the beach, with decorations wishing her happy birthday and her friends throwing streamers to congratulate her. It is clear that video games, in these tough days for children, are a Escape route of the harsh reality that we are going through at this moment. For this reason, we love to see stories that bring out joy and happiness in the shape of a child’s smile. And who would you organize this birthday party to surprise him with? It is an idea that surely if you are a fan of a saga, you will appreciate and please. From here we can only wish you also have a happy birthday full of joys!

And here is when she realized what was happening 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/C0Ip4vaVN0

– Alexia Christofi 🎊🎉 (@Lex_mate) March 24, 2020

A different wedding!

On the other hand, days before, friends of a Reddit user had the same idea. Because of the coronavirus, Ashmush, as he is known on this social network, and his partner had to postpone your wedding, which was to be held soon. His friends, knowing the couple’s displeasure, they decided to organize their wedding also using Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To do this, they all met on an island and there they held a link that surely made all the attendees very happy, including the bride and groom, although we do not rule out that they later perform their ceremony inviting their friends who thought of this detail to also get them out. a smile.

See also

It is clear that video games activate a very creative part of ourselves, allowing these small gestures very important in moments of confinement where it seems that everything has to be canceled. To the happy couple we can only say … Long live the bride and groom! (By the way, we will see how many berries come out of the joke, that Tom Nook does nothing for free).

Source 1

Source 2

Source 3

Related