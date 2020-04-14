Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp It is the title of this popular saga that is available on mobile devices, and in which we can create our life on our own plot very quickly. While it seems that this title has been in the background with the launch of New Horizons, this is not the case, since its creators continue to work on it to offer players the best possible experience, as demonstrated by the fact that they have already new is available update 3.2, which brings some changes with it, in addition to the already typical stability that we are used to with a new version.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp changes some aspects in its latest version

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp version 3.2 is now available for iOS and Android users, so if you want to continue playing, you will have to download the additional 228.6 MB that it will occupy. We leave you below the main changes and news that this mandatory update adds, like all those that have been released to date:

The biscuit and department store service has been renamed the “clothing and equipment service”. Now you can save up to five of your design ideas. A function has been added to test how clothes and belongings look before ordering. Now you can take photos in the different recreational areas. The “Automatic shot” function has been added to the treasure map game, which allows you to complete maps faster using materials. Other minor adjustments.

