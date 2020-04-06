Since last March 20, 2020, players can have their own deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where they can go into debt again thanks to the settlement plan organized by the large company Nook Inc. Thus, as is more than normal, the game has some small errors (it should be noted that no game ever gets rid of these small bugs) , but their developers continue working to correct them as soon as they are detected, and for this reason already available in a new update which makes these islands not so deserted as the place where fans of the saga can enjoy the best island life possible.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 1.1.4 Now Available

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has released its third update in less than a week, which has now reached the game version 1.1.4 (the 1.1.4a in some regions where it is available). This new version has made some small bugs are no longer present in the game, but its biggest changes are related to the Coti Conejal egg hunt event, which will take place until next April 12, Easter day. In this way, as indicated in the notes of this new version, the appearance rate of the eggs that will appear until the next April 11 has been adjusted, and it has also been done that on April 12 it is much easier to find eggs, so that the players can finish getting all those eggs that they need to create each and every one of the special objects from the set of elements of this event.

In this way, if we want to continue playing in online multiplayer, we have no choice but to update the program to the latest available version, but, far from being somewhat annoying, the truth is that it is more than necessary, so that these errors that are present in previous versions do not occur to us.

