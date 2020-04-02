Since last March 20, 2020, players can have their own deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where they can go into debt again thanks to the settlement plan organized by the large company Nook Inc. Thus, as is more than normal, the game has some small errors (it should be noted that no game ever gets rid of these small bugs) , but their developers continue working to correct them as soon as they are detected, and for this reason already available in a new update which makes these islands not so deserted as the place where fans of the saga can enjoy the best island life possible.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Version 1.1.2 Now Available

If something is more than clear to us, it is that Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is a more than round product that is updated on a regular basis so that players do not have a single problem on their particular desert islands. So, if you want to continue playing in online multiplayer mode, you will have to update the program to your new version 1.1.2, which is already more than available on Nintendo Switch. While what this new update fixes has not been officially statedIt is most likely that a troublesome bug that caused the balloons to stop appearing has now been solved once the players had achieved miles for exploiting 300 balloons, which prevented further progress in the hunting event. of the egg, which is available during these weeks.

In this way, we can only continue to enjoy Animal Crossing: New Horizons on our Nintendo Switch to forget about the complications of our day to day, even if it is for a few hours. And you, have you already started a new life on a desert island?

