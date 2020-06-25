Swimming, diving… Were some of the things that were missing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons… luckily they are closer than you expect! As reported in the official account of Animal Crossing, the update will arrive on July 3, 2020 to our Nintendo Switch, allowing from that moment that the ocean opens before us. This will mean that we can finally swim, with the corresponding swimsuit, as well as dive when we see bubbles, gathering the fruits of the sea.

It’s not the only thing that comes with this Animal Crossing: New Horizons summer update. For example, we can donate the creatures we capture, such as starfish or sea anemones, to Socrates for display in the museum. New shells will also appear to get you diving, with an event that will include the return of the Pascal otter. New recipes, such as the mermaid costume, can be created, and Gulliver will end up on our shores again, but this time with a different outfit than the one he used to wear, which seems to indicate that something new will be incorporated along the way.

In the press release provided by Nintendo we can read this official information:

Swim and diving – Thanks to the diving suit, players will now be able to explore the island’s marine life while swimming and diving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They can take a dip in the wonderful waters that surround the island and even dive to get hold of different types of marine life that are part of the island ecosystem. Then they can donate these copies to the museum and ask Socrates to tell them about them.

Pascal brings with him new DIY projects – When players jump into the water, they may encounter a new face! Pascal, a visitor to the sea of ​​majo, is a fan of scallops; if the players find one while diving, Pascal will kindly ask for it. As a reward, players will receive some of their DIY projects in return for creating mermaid-inspired furnishings.

Gulliver? – After downloading the free update, a familiar face and, at the same time, a bit different and dressed in pirate clothes, will be washed ashore from time to time. If players lend a hand, this curious visitor will send them a special reward to express their gratitude.

Do not rule out that there are more news than those listed!

The trailer for this announcement warns that it is not the only thing to come, because in early August the arrival of a second summer update It will incorporate even more content, of which absolutely nothing has been detailed.

We leave you with the official tweet that includes the trailer where you can see all these news.

See also

[Announcement]Cool off this summer by diving into the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Summer Update – Wave 1, arriving 7/3! Put on your wet suit to dive & swim in the ocean, and even meet new characters! Stay tuned for info on Wave 2, planned for release in early August. pic.twitter.com/cYd86R7g6D – Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) June 25, 2020

Related