Than Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is being a success is something that we can not deny, since you only have to shop around social networks to check the immense number of players who share images and videos of how they are building on their islands that are not so deserted. In addition, recently the Big N released its financial report from last year, in which the sales of this delivery were revealed during its first 6 weeks and, as we have now known, this number has already exceeded the sales forecast that had been made… But to the forecasts made for the entire commercial life of the game!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold vastly faster than its creators expected

Information related to Nintendo’s financial year report is still coming, and this time, specifically, with the question and answer section that has been included in it. Thus, as the current president, Shuntaro Furukawa, affirms, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a best seller:

Initial sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have far exceeded our expectations. We were expecting the current sales numbers for the entire total sales period of the game, considering that fans had been waiting for this game for a long time, but everything has gone much faster than we expected.

In addition, Furukawa also confirms that this title has had a great effect in terms of increasing digital sales, since, in Japan, USA. USA and Europe, about 50% of sales correspond to the digital version which is available through the Nintendo Switch eShop (and perhaps this is due to the current situation of confinement due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19).

