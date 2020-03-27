2020 has started, now yes, for the Nintendo Switch. The platform finally opened its doors to the first strong title of the year, and it is the return of one of the most beloved franchises by players. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is already among us after a long time of waiting, accompanied by expectations that have gone to the clouds after endless advances. Does it meet that expectation? You will find out in this review.

Few video games are capable of making as much noise today, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of them in the blink of an eye. Possibly powered by the isolation of the pandemic, Nintendo’s latest title it’s on everyone’s lips, even of those who are entering the franchise for the first time. The veterans, meanwhile, had been waiting seven years for a new installment after the release of Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS. The debut of the saga on a console will always cause too much illusion, and I must tell you that New Horizons lives up to expectations.

Although the previous installments were already very rich in proposals and content, they still retained room for improvement that Nintendo has managed to take advantage of very well in New Horizons. As its name implies, the game wants to reach new horizons through mechanics that make it a title yet more complex. The innovations, although few, are important enough to completely change the way we enjoy it. Sometimes, in fact, it feels like an overwhelming and endless experience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an evolution that embraces very popular mechanics today

At the beginning we find a fairly simple character customization system; you select your name, skin color, eyes, hair, nose and voila, what follows. But do not be disappointed by the above, its shallowness has a reason for being: in the future you will have plenty of options to modify its appearance. Tom nook, the visionary businessman, is back to offer you a unique adventure: moving to a desert island and gradually create a small town with basic services and infrastructure. Once you have chosen the stage name, your endless journey will begin.

You may feel that initial progress is too slow, but that feeling wears off soon after.

Curiously, during the first hours you will feel a feeling of emptiness that, fortunately, will disappear relatively quickly if you want to. At New Horizons you start with nothingTo such an extent that Tom Nook will not hesitate to offer you a first loan to pay for your stay on the island. Yes within minutes you will have a huge debt that you must pay if you intend to accelerate your progress, and it will not be the only one. Welcome back to capitalism. Do not take the above as a negative point, but as one of the challenges that you are bound to overcome.

New Horizons does not have a deep narrative, however, it is not necessary because it is you yourself who is marking what are the following objectives to fulfill. As I mentioned previously, your goal is to drive the growth of a city from scratch, but you need resources, from berries – the Animal Crossing coin – to natural and animal elements. The island has a real 24-hour cycle that, in fact, is synchronized with the time in your region. It is more than enough time to collect the overwhelming amount of items that the stage keeps.

When you have exploited them and they are gone, you will have to wait for the next day to return to the collection activity, at least on your island. There is an alternative to continue with the loot, but I will talk about it later. Therefore, perhaps at various times you will not find reasons to continue playing and it is best to wait. This obviously could be a nuisance for some players, as they will feel that progress is slow and boring. If there is one thing I recommend to newcomers to Animal Crossing it is have patience, especially in the initial stage of the adventure. With New Horizons it is no exception.

Now, the collection activity is not as simple as it seems, you will need the right tools for each task: fishing rod (capture marine species), ax (obtain firewood from trees or minerals in stones), net (capture insects) or shovel (unearth fossils and treasures), among others. Each one has variants that are more resistant. They will not fall from the sky, you will have to resort to crafting mechanics to make them. The game includes a huge number of projects with which you can build all kinds of objects – from the aforementioned tools to decorative objects for your home – from the materials you collect.

Does it sound complex? It is, and believe me, it grows as the days go by. Unfortunately, inventory space will become a temporary enemy when collecting items. You will have the option to increase it in the future, and this is where one of the most significant novelties of Animal Crossing comes in: New Horizons, the Miles Nook system, which could define it as the second coin of the game. However, the process to get them, as well as the items that allow you to buy with them, are somewhat different from berries.

Nook Miles are the second currency in the game. With them you can buy higher value objects, improved mechanics and trips to other islands

Unlike the main currency, the miles are obtained by performing endless activities on the island; almost anything you do rewards you with them, like interacting with your neighbors on a frequent basis, selling a certain amount of oranges or catching five fish. These are just a few examples of the dozens of tasks to complete. Being so many, the developers have organized them in a list where we can see their progress and their respective reward in miles. Much of the activities can be repeated at another time once you complete them, so the source of miles is inexhaustible.

Nook Miles can be exchanged, through an ATM, for higher value cosmetic items, either for your home or for the character. However, the most attractive is the access to mechanics that will facilitate your daily activities. Earlier I mentioned that inventory would become an enemy of your progress, but fear not, because you can quickly use your miles to increase their space. Another improvement is the quick access to your tools with the crossarms of the control, although I honestly do not understand why this mechanics is not integrated from the beginning; is essential.

Traveling to other islands is one of the main novelties. In them you can continue with the looting session

In previous paragraphs I mentioned that there was another way to continue the looting session, despite the fact that the island’s resources had been exhausted. Well, miles also allow you to buy tickets for travel to other islands. Of course, in these places you will find more materials and animals, some even more valuable. It is an excellent way to extend your experience beyond the limits of your island – new horizons. Unfortunately, its appearance is not generated randomly, so you will repeatedly find yourself with a setting that you have visited before.

The islands, in addition to being an additional source of resources, also have the presence of other visitors, who will not hesitate to extend their friendship. Your objective will be to take them to your island and make them your new neighbors, and I suggest you do it as soon as possible. What is the use of helping to build roads, museums and shops if there are no inhabitants? I reiterate it, be patient, as the days go by everything becomes more interesting and fun. If you want to change the course of your adventure a little, you can resort to the local multiplayer or even visit the islands of your friends in the online mode, however, in the latter you will not be allowed to loote.

While the content of New Horizons is overwhelming, even giving the impression that it never stops growing, Nintendo has managed to organize everything in a correct way, and very fashionable with the current trend. Your character, practically from the beginning, has a curious smartphone, the Nookofono, same that organizes many of the playable options with which you interact daily. For example, from the device you will access the activities that reward you with miles, the “Capturapedia” to analyze all the species you have caught and how you can find them again, the available projects and even a camera to capture your best moments .

And for those curious who want to exploit their creativity, a mini app to make simple designs and capture them in clothing or makeup. The company’s goal, of course, is for you to really feel like you’re controlling a character that represents you, in every way. The houses, although from the outside they do not have too many customization optionsIn the interior it is possible to decorate them with pleasure with upholstery on the walls, types of floor and, of course, furniture, too much furniture. It’s nice to remember that you started with a small tent and ended up with a home with room to spare.

As for the technical section, don’t expect to see graphics that exploit the full potential of the console. However, Animal Crossing has never presumed this as its forte; frankly you don’t need it. Despite the above, things like object modeling, which are hundreds, are pretty well accomplished. In general, the visual facet is outstanding thanks to first-rate artistic work. The music, meanwhile, is wonderful and always timely. The melodies and sound effects will change depending on the situation you are experiencing. The only thing I could question are the loading times, whose presence is not lacking when entering or leaving places. Finally, it is to be applauded that Nintendo dedicated efforts to locate the game in different versions of Spanish, that is, both in Spain and in Mexico you will see colloquial expressions that will surely make you smile.

conclusion

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has met the majority of expectations that were generated after its announcements. Nintendo has made the franchise evolve, but without compromising his identity and those fun — and addictive — mechanics that are the basis of his success. It is not a proposal for the public, yes, there comes a time when it could become too complex for the little ones.

In fact, since the launch the community has been discovering a large number of mechanics that they never explain to you in depth, and not because they have forgotten it, but because they claim that the player discovers them on their own. Throughout your adventure you will find endless details that really impact the experience. It’s a distinctive Nintendo practice in all of its games, it shouldn’t surprise us.

If you were looking for a proposal that could entertain you for a long time, especially now that the world is going through a difficult time due to isolation, New Horizons may be your best alternative to distract yourself. You will spend hours and hours touring your island, collecting objects, animals and building that small virtual city that lives on your Nintendo Switch.

Pros

The collection and construction mechanics are very well accomplished.

Nook Miles and visits to the islands allow you to extend the daily experience.

The variety of tools, resources, and animals is overwhelming.

The customization options are endless.

Its artistic section is outstanding.

Cons

Progress is slow at first.

Some mechanics should be built in from the beginning.

