The UK is a market dominated in recent years by Call of Duty and FIFA. Although some important launches have been able to snatch the first place from the deliveries of one of these franchises, few are those that constantly fight for the top positions and it seems that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is aiming for it as it recovered the first place in sales.

The latest weekly video game sales report in the UK has already been published by UKIE and this time the numbers have favored Animal Crossing: New Horizons title of the moment on Switch that, just over a month after its launch, returned to the first place in the region. According to the information, Animal Crossing: New Horizons returned to the top thanks to a 53% increase in sales, which was combined with a drop in those of FIFA 20, giving the necessary advantage to the exclusive of the hybrid console.

On the other hand, this week’s list reveals the fall that Final Fantasy VII Remake continues to suffer, another of the most important games of the year, as its sales fell 50%. In the same way, it is worth mentioning that Resident Evil 3 Remake no longer appears in the Top 10 and the surprise of the week was given by Ring Fit Adventure, by Nintendo Switch whose proposal to enjoy a gaming and fitness experience at home has been to the liking from the public in the UK, especially on these days of confinement.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the new king in the UK

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

FIFA 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Ring Fit Adventure

Grand Theft Auto 5

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Red Dead Redemption 2

