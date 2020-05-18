Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is a title in which players can let their imaginations run wild, that is something that we can verify more than well if we take a tour of social networks and if we write their name in any of the search engines. Thus, the developers of other sagas have also been encouraged to create their own islands and their own characters, and this has been the case for the creators of Tomb Raider, who through Twitter have shared a few screenshots of how Lara Croft has also been encouraged to start a new life on one of these deserted islands.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons already has the visit of Lara Croft

Using the kiosk in the clothing shop, download our custom tops for Classic, AOD, and TR2013 Lara! There are versions for all 8 skin tones offered in the game.❤️ Find them along with tips to create additional TR-inspired outfits on the blog: tthttps: //t.co/teOBkf9MmI pic.twitter.com/qOSdNa5bv0 – Tomb Raider (@tombraider) May 12, 2020

Not even Lara Croft wanted to miss the opportunity to visit the deserted islands of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as we can see on the official Twitter account of the Tomb Raider saga. Thus, the tweets published on this social network lead us to the official blog of the saga, where we can see more captures of the designs that have been created for this adventurer and, although still no QR codes have been shared to download the pixelated designs for the flags at the time of publishing this newsYes, we are told that we can download the clothing designs within the game thanks to the code MA-5858-0335-8877 that we can enter in the device that is in the store of the little hand sisters. These designs include costumes taken from the first games, from Angel of Darkness or from the new trilogy that started in 2013.

In this way, we are more than clear that there will be many players who will be encouraged to create their own graves and explore them thanks to these designs that we now have access to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And you, are you fans of Lara Croft?

