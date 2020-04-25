Unlike in the previous titles of the saga, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons many of the temporary events that will eventually come to this title of Nintendo Switch. Although the latest update 1.2.0 has added new events until the end of June and also some other stores (such as the example of our friend Ladino, the “honest”), beyond those dates we still do not know what will be included , but it is clear that the end of the new content is not near, as stated by Aya Kyogoku, director of the title.

In a recent interview given to the English-speaking portal CNET, Aya Kyogoku, director of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has spoken about various aspects of the game, among which we can highlight her words related to the new content that will arrive in the future:

[…] Animal Crossing is a game in which we can enjoy the changes of each season throughout the year, and it is synchronized with real time and thanks to that we can basically synchronize our real lives with the game. We want to make sure that within two or three years players will still find new surprises in the game, so we hope to create updates that can make this possible.

In this way, we do not know exactly what those surprises that the director talks about will be, but we do know that we still have time for a while with this new installment, since each day is different from the previous one and we always have a multitude of tasks to do so that Our not so deserted islands become those ideal environments in which to enjoy life away from big cities.

