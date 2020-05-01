Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Another week has passed since the last sales report in Japan and it is no surprise that Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains unstoppable. Last week was very important, since it was when this title became the best-selling Nintendo Switch game in its entire history.

Famitsu’s hardware and software sales list (via Gematsu) that ran from April 20 to 26 confirms that Animal Crossing is a success that will continue to sell heavily in Japan. We say this because its sales have already reached the mark of 3,895,159 units, after last week it sold 283,913 copies, which, incidentally, left Trials of Mana in second position. The Square Enix title had a good release, and the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions totaled 150,497 physical copies sold, but failed to unseat the Nintendo exclusive.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best selling Nintendo Switch game in Japan

This was very important for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since with that figure it managed to exceed the sales of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since its debut, in December 2018 (3,665,504 physical copies), which means that the new installment of Animal Crossing became the best-selling title on Nintendo Switch in all of history. In addition, this title is one of the best-selling video games in all of history in Japan, apart from the one that has sold the most copies in a short time, since it has almost reached 4 million units sold in just over 1 month. To make a more direct comparison, suffice it to say that Animal Crossing: New Horizons managed to sell in almost 1 month what Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold in 1 year and 3 months, something that is simply impressive. It could even be the best-selling title on the Nintendo platform until the end of its cycle.

The other best-selling Nintendo Switch games are Pokémon Sword & Shield (3,578,472), Splatoon 2 (3,383,302), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2,897,849) and Super Mario Odyssey (2,082,275 as of March 22, 2020), exclusive cigars from the Japanese company, which accounts for the power of its internal developments.

Over the past week, major titles have debuted, including Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (Nintendo Switch), Predator: Hunting Grounds, and The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki, but only these last 2 titles entered the list of 10 best-selling physical format games (position 10 and 7, respectively).

The Nintendo Switch recovers in Japan

As for consoles, the outlook is once again good for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, since both managed to recover from 2 weeks with very low sales due to distribution problems derived from the coronavirus, leaving positions 3 and 4 to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro , respectively. There were no other changes in position apart from these.

We leave you with the list of sales of software in physical format and hardware.

Software sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 283,913

Trials of Mana (Playstation 4) – 80,383

Trials of Mana (Nintendo Switch) – 70,114

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 65,569

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15,264

Ring Fit Adventure – 12,351

The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki – 10,979

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9636

Super Mario Party – 9377

Predator: Hunting Grounds – 9172

Hardware sales

Nintendo Switch – 66,609

Nintendo Switch Lite – 40,495

PlayStation 4 – 18,123

PlayStation 4 Pro – 14,933

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 1690

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 94

Xbox One X— 177

Xbox One S – 65

What do you think of the great sales achievement of the new Animal Crossing title? Did you expect it to become the best-selling Nintendo Switch game in such a short time? Tell us in the comments.

It was a matter of time before Animal Crossing: New Horizons became Nintendo Switch’s most successful game, as we informed you last week that it had already sold more than Pokémon Sword & Shield. The premiere of the game in digital format has also been very successful worldwide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you consult his file or if you check our written review.

