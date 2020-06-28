I recently confirmed that the next July 3, 2020 would come a New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update, which will include some very summery elements that will make players want to spend as much time as possible on the beaches of their islands that are not so deserted by now. However, now Nintendo has shared a number of new Photographs, and in them you can see some Additional details that were not confirmed in the first trailer shared of this new update. Some festivities are here to ensure hours and hours of fun!

There are many players who are looking forward to the new summer update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and therefore the Big N has shared a gallery of new images that have revealed some details. Thus, the one that attracts the most attention is the Tanabata celebration, a traditional festival in the country of the rising sun, but it is not the only one, since we can also see the price that the swimsuit will have and that we can precisely get with it as part of all those objects that are sold in the showcase of the Tendo y Nendo store, So it will not be difficult to take a dip! Likewise, we can also see some elements that were already confirmed in the trailer in which this update was revealed, such as new collections, new marine animals, the inclusion of Pascal and the arrival on the island of a somewhat piratilla Gulliver.

In this way, we can only wait a little less than a week to know in depth what this update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will bring us. And you, have you participated in each and every one of the events of the previous update?

