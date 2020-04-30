If anyone had a doubt that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game of the moment, it is time to get that idea out of your head and the best example of this has recently taken place with the arrival of the Switch game on the front page. From the Financial Times, yes, as you can read, a decision by Bank of Nook caught the attention of the financial sector.

The British newspaper Financial Times, specializing in the financial sector and the economic field, surprised its readers and players today by including in its front page an article related to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the successful Switch game that has become one of the best entertainment options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why did Animal Crossing: New Horizons appear in the Financial Times?

The answer is in the article Virtual rate cut forces Nintendo gamers into riskier assets, which addresses the Bank of Nook’s recent decision to cut the interest rate on savings, which went from 0.5 to 0.05 on April 23. On that date, with prior notification from Nintendo, the Bank of Nook applied the cut that, in a single movement, put the virtual finances of the players in check and represented a serious blow to a stable and constant flow of income that they had until then. .

At the same time, the Financial Times article takes the opportunity to compare Bank of Nook’s decisions with those made by central banks worldwide in the context of the coronavirus crisis and the way the game reflects on micro level a situation that happens at the macro level of the economy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch and at this link you will find all related information, as well as our written review.

