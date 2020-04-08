The number of times we are listening to “Animal Crossing: New Horizons I love it, but it lacks elements from previous games”. And it is true. One of those little things, the ones we miss the most, are the works of art that the honest «» »» »» »» Ladino offered us at «» »reasonable» »» prices. If you had a good eye, you could detect if the cunning fox was giving you a cat for a hare, because it sang a league what made some paintings and statues false, while another way of knowing it was chatting with Socrates, the manager of the museum, who cleared you of any doubt with a stroke of the pen.

Showing the wise owl the work of art in question told you if it was authentic, and if it was, it gave you the option of donating it to the museum for the works of art section. What happen? That in Animal Crossing: New Horizons we have only seen sections for fish, bugs and fossils, but there is no place where we can enjoy art … at least for the moment.

To Fang … has the existence of the art gallery in the museum escaped him?

It turns out that a player from the English version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons approached to chat with the Wolf Fang (“Fang” for those lands), appearing a very curious dialogue that just mentions the art area of ​​the museum.

This grumpy neighbor will tell our character more or less the following (remember that the final translation may be somewhat different from the following)

«Canine: Well, I can’t tell you much about art … But I like that the museum has to be able to admire it. What I do is stand there for a little while, looking at each piece and trying to pretend. From time to time, I throw a “mmmmmmm”, or maybe an “Oh, I see it!” I wonder if everyone will pretend … »

See also

That Ladino will end up visiting our island, it was already an open secret. In NextN we have already commented on it several times during the occasional streaming (for example), assuming that the area of ​​stairs after Socrates will one day lead to an area where works of art will be exhibited. And it is not that we are smarter than Ladino, but that it is an area that seems to be there, for that, so we are not the only ones who suspect this. The point is that players who have advanced game date are said to have failed to see any art zones, so it could be unlocked once Nintendo decides to release the corresponding update that the art gallery adds to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We take this opportunity to remember that at the end of this month of April the incorporation of new content to this successful video game is planned, in addition to the arrival of the Earth Day event announced«. Will he bring pictures and statues under his arm? Is the question!

