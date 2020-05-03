Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has become one of the most popular games in Nintendo Switch and is breaking all sales records wherever it has gone. Thus, not long ago a new update was released containing new content and also the events of the game until the end of June, and although we already know what those events will be, they have now been shared new images in which we see what awaits us until the middle of this summer. Don’t miss a single snapshot of these characters that are back in the hybrid console game!

The creators of Animal Crossing: New Horizons They intend to continue adding new content and events to the game for a few years, but now we are going to focus on the events that are already included in the code, those that will take place before the month of July. Thus, some images have recently been shared in which we can see what news awaits us until then, such as Museum Day or the Wedding Season, in which Socrates and Al and Paca, respectively, will be the main protagonists. We will not have a single moment to get bored in these islands that are no longer deserted, since many players began to populate them on March 20!

In this way, we can only continue enjoying these environments of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that we can model as we want thanks to the settlement program of Nook Inc., and where our imagination is the only limit imposed on us (ok , it must be recognized that there are some more limits, but they are not many). And you, have you already started a new life on one of these islands not so deserted?

