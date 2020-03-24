Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Development time

Since March 20, 2020 we can travel to our own desert island thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest title in a life simulation franchise that has earned millions of followers across the globe. As is customary today, the development of a degree takes several years, and now We have known when the development of New Horizons began approximately. Do you want to know more or less how many years it has been working so that we can now enjoy island life? Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details!

Development of Animal Crossing: New Horizons started shortly after New Leaf launched in 3DS

According to the American newspaper The Washington Post, Animal Crossing: New Horizons development would have started much earlier than some players can imagine. It is normal for a game to take several years to be ready to be released, but according to this newspaper, work began on it shortly after the Japanese launch of New Leaf, so we are talking about that New Horizons started to be developed in 2012 and it has been worked for almost 8 years without rest on it. And it is evident that the entire team behind him has worked very hard so that now we can start a new life thanks to the settlement program of Nook Inc.!

See also

In this way, if Animal Crossing: New Horizons shows us anything, it is that video games are a product thanks to which we can unleash our creativity, but also thanks to which we can evade reality, even momentarily when the situation around us it makes our life somewhat complex.

Source

Related