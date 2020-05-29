Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons couldn’t have come at a better time. The exclusive title of Nintendo Switch has just completed 2 months on the market and continues to reap very good fruits in many parts of the world, one of the places where it has achieved better results is Japan, where it still maintains its important streak with high sales. .

The sales data for hardware and hardware software in Japan for the last 2 weeks, which spanned from May 11 to 17 and May 18 to 24, are now available. This period was not characterized by an interesting number of releases, as only Dragon Quest X All In One Package Version 1-5 and Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode 6 Deluxe Package debuted, both for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is unstoppable

However, there is something that should be highlighted, Animal Crossing: New Horizons managed to exceed the mark of 4.5 million copies in physical format sold. According to information from Famitsu (via Gematsu), in the last week the Nintendo title sold 102,553 copies, with which it reached the figure of 4,582,670 units sold only in Japan, something impressive, taking into account that this was achieved in a short time more than 2 months from its premiere.

As for consoles, there was no change in the position of the systems with respect to the last time we reported sales (the couple of weeks that spanned from April 27 to May 10). But something that is striking is that Nintendo Switch is recovering after distribution problems within the eastern country. On the other hand, Xbox One X had an outstanding increase in its sales during the last week, as it managed to sell 1000% more compared to the previous week.

We leave you with the sales figures of the past 2 weeks.

Software sales (May 11-17)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 129,659

Ring Fit Adventure – 21,963

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 11,229

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,286

Splatoon 2 – 8079

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7216

Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 6588

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 6063

Dragon Quest X All In One Package Version 1-5 (Nintendo Switch) – 5657

Trials of Mana (Playstation 4) – 5467

Hardware Sales (May 11-17)

Nintendo Switch – 27,897

Nintendo Switch Lite – 10,483

PlayStation 4 Pro – 4235

PlayStation 4 – 2006

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 955

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 73

Xbox One X— 20

Xbox One S – 12

Software sales (May 18-24)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 102,553

Ring Fit Adventure – 11,746

Splatoon 2 – 10,144

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8974

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 6107

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 5902

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5892

Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 5678

Super Mario Party – 4830

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 4497

Hardware Sales (May 18-24)

Nintendo Switch – 35,352

Nintendo Switch Lite – 17,205

PlayStation 4 Pro – 2823

PlayStation 4 – 948

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 2041

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 43

Xbox One X— 205

Xbox One S – 43

What games do you think stops Animal Crossing: New Horizons? How many more weeks do you think the Nintendo exclusive will take first place? Tell us in the comments.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on sale exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about him, we invite you to check his file or consult our written review.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

