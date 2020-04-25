Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is a game that continues to evolve constantly, as evidenced by the fact that in a little over a month since its release, different updates have already been published, some with minor corrections, but others with major changes, such as lto 1.2.0. However, this update has brought about a change that had not officially transpired, but now we already know that they have been modified the occurrence rates of some insects, especially those of those who could make us the most berries (although not those of the fish).

Tarantulas will no longer be so easy to find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

so, how about the insect nerfs in #ACNH 1.2 first, spawn rates have been unified for all insects e.g. agrias butterfly used to be less common in April than in its other available months. wharf roach had a higher rate in March. that’s all gone now # ACdatamining #ACspoilers – Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) April 24, 2020

See also

Twitter user @_Ninji is known in the community for revealing some of the code’s secrets. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and now you have discovered that with the latest 1.2.0 update you have reduced the appearance rate of some insects. Thus, for example, sour butterflies, which used to be more common in April than in other months, will now only appear in that month. However, the most significant change from this spawn rate readjustment is that tarantulas and scorpions, the most berry-bearing insects they gave players when they sold them, are the ones that have suffered the greatest reduction, now making it virtually impossible use the trick of turning a normal island into a tarantula island. If you want exactly how these rates have changedyou can access this link, provided by @Ninji.

In this way, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will have to figure out different ways to make their berry bank account grow rapidly to their maximum. And you, had you become rich in the game by selling the best priced insects?

Source

Related