By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/11/2020 9:00 am

It is not a secret that Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has quickly become one of the most successful games on the Switch, however it is a surprise, especially for Nintendo. During the question and answer section of the company’s financial results board, it was revealed that The game’s current sales have far exceeded the expectations of the Great N.

In just six weeks, New Horizons has sold more than 13.41 million units. During the investor meeting, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, revealed that this amount exceeds the number of expected sales for the entire life cycle of the game. This is what he mentioned:

“Initial sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have greatly exceeded our expectations. We were aiming for the current sales numbers for the lifetime of the game, considering that fans had waited so long for this game, but it all happened at a much faster rate than we anticipated. ”

Furukawa also stated that the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons had a big effect on increasing digital sales. “Across Japan, the United States and Europe, about 50% of the players who bought the game today have gone with the digital version.”

On related topics, Nintendo expects to sell 19 million Switch during the fiscal year of 2021. Similarly, these are the best-selling games on the console so far.

Via: Nintendo Everything

The first details of The Elder Scrolls VI will arrive in many years



Rumor: Diablo II Resurrected would arrive later this year

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.