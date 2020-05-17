Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has changed the lives of millions of players who have decided to move to a deserted island since it was launched at the end of last March 2020. Thus, throughout the week, several event characters special visit us on our islands, such as C.J. or Kamilo, and now, as it happened on other occasions, the game’s source code seems to have revealed to the dataminers what are the rules used to generate these characters. We reveal what we know so far!

This is how the special characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons appear on our islands

It has once again been the dataminer Ninji who has been in charge of revealing some of the secrets of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this time related to the special characters that are generated randomly every week on our islands. Below you have a summary of these rules that are used internally to decide which are the most appropriate days for these animal beings to visit us:

Alcatifa, Betunio and Gandulio appear from Monday to Friday (as long as requirements have been met such as having built the store of the Little Hand Sisters) .There are two days off during the weeks to generate, randomly, Gulliver, Trini, CJ , Kamilo or Ladino. Characters that do not appear one week, will have priority to appear the following week, as a preventive measure for those players who have worse luck. This appears on days when there are meteor shower patterns (if there are more than one of these days for a week, only one of them will appear randomly) .Buh appears completely random any day since we started our walks on one of the deserted islands.

