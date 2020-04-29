The pandemic of coronavirus It completely changed the plans of the entertainment industry. The cinema, for example. He delayed his entire summer release schedule and halted multiple shoots, while television was forced to leave recording studios to move to video calls. However, Gary Whitta, scriptwriter for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, had a better idea to produce your own show.

It turns out that the creative turned to the phenomenon of video games today: Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Yes, Whitta will use his virtual home to host a self-hosted program. You probably know that this type of content is extremely popular in the United States – especially at night – and during the pandemic they are surviving thanks to the internet. However, the writer believed that the best option was take advantage of the successful Nintendo game.

The pilot episode aired last Sunday through Twitch. Although this platform does not store the transmissions, fortunately, it recorded everything and shared it on YouTube – superior video. Of course, no evening show can succeed without the presence of guests, so Whitta has big plans for it. Promise that luxury guests will be featured in future broadcasts, like famous comedians and musical artists. Leah Whitta, his wife, was the first guest in the evidence chapter.

The episodes will take place every Thursday at 00:00 (Wednesday at 17:00 in Mexico). It will surely deal with topics related to the world of meddling, since beyond Rogue One, Whitta has also worked as a video game writer on Gears of War, Duke Nuken Forever, Prey and The Walking Dead. As films, he wrote the scripts for The Book of Eli and After Earth. Will it reveal some secrets about the Star Wars spin-off?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best-selling video games during the quarantine, hence its popularity across the internet. According to a Superdata report, the title sold 5 million digital copies in its first month, becoming the most successful digital proposal in the history of consoles in the mentioned period. Undoubtedly, video games are an ideal way of distraction in these times of confinement.

