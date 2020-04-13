The Animal Crossing saga has given us the possibility to disconnect from real life to socialize with other neighbors, who stand out for being “humanized” animals, although with an aesthetic characteristic of cartoons, which makes many of them adorable. However, some users have asked themselves on social networks what would happen if this aesthetic was replaced by a more real style, as has been the YouTube channel Subjectively.

Artist simulates the appearance of Animal Crossing characters in realistic mode

The artist who runs the YouTube channel decided to make a couple of fanarts of two characters in the saga, Tom Nook and Bilberry, since after playing many hours in the last installment of the saga, he wanted to try to represent them as if they were in a live action movie. In the middle of the video, you can see the final result of Tom Nook’s fanart, in which it seems hairier and tired that in its original aspect, and at the end you can see the final result of Blueberry in a realistic way, who does not give the feeling of being a trusted neighbor … Next we leave you the video so you can see for yourself:

See also

Some users who have seen the video have stated in the comments his impressions regarding the realistic, as well as uncomfortable, appearance of these characters from the Animal Crossing saga, and we find variety of opinions, ranging from people who do not like his appearance in real mode, to people who say they would be more afraid of the Tom Nook mortgage if it were real (we can not agree more with this). However, practically all users claim that the artist has made some fantastic fanarts.

What do you think about Tom Nook and Blueberry seen realistically? Do you like this kind of fanarts? Do not forget that we read you both in comments and on social networks.

Related