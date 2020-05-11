For some years now, Animal Crossing has become one of the most lucrative Nintendo sagasHowever, nobody could have anticipated what was going to happen with New Horizons for Nintendo Switch. Sales forecasts were very good for the new delivery, which has only been in stores for a month and a half, but has ended up pulverizing all the records.

Nintendo revealed at its last investor meeting that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold in just six weeks 13.41 million copies worldwide. The massive success (which the confinement of half a planet has surely fueled) has taken even the company itself by surprise and this is what its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has said about it this week:

“Initial sales for Animal Crossing: New Horizons have far exceeded our expectations. We were targeting current sales [13,41 millones] for the full life cycle of the game, considering that fans had been waiting for it for a long time. However, everything has happened much faster than we had anticipated. ”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Nintendo

The executive of has also affirmed that the launch of the latest installment of this saga for the Nintendo Switch has had a big impact on increasing digital sales: “Between Japan, the United States and Europe, over 50% of the players who have bought the game have decided on the digital version.”

Only six games have sold more than Animal Crossing so far on Nintendo Switch

As we discussed at NEOX Games recently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sneaked into the top 6 best selling Nintendo Switch games, just a month and a half after its launch. It only has some of the most popular Nintendo licenses on it, such as Pokémon, Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart or The Legend of Zelda, with deliveries that have been available for much longer.