Animal Crossing; New Horizons is a global sensation with very dedicated players. So much so, even when they’re not playing, their fans spend time on exclusive content for the Nintendo Switch. We say this because now the community got together to reinterpret classic album covers as if they were by K.K. Slider.

With the hashtag #kkslideralbumredraw, the Animal Crossing community and the illustrators community came together to imagine what classic records would look like if they were by K.K. Slider. For example, one of them made a Nevermind version of Nirvana, featuring K.K Slider and a bag of berries instead of a baby swimming near money.

Now, it is important to note that this challenge for illustrators was not limited to music discs in English. In fact, some artists recreated covers of record materials such as Torero de Chayanne or Amor Prohibido de Selena. Yes, we know that you may not like them, but surely you have heard one of those 2 songs.

Here are some of the covers we found:

Classic K.K. Slider

Seeing folks doing the KK Slider Album covers … I had to get in on that action. Here’s some Nirvana. (posted it twice so the crop doesn’t kill it) #ACNH #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/G7s4KB69BE – H0lyhandgrenade (@ h0lysarthole) April 21, 2020

so ………… here is my KK Slider album # kkslideralbum #kkslideralbumredraw #KKSlider pic.twitter.com/I9JyXBHfrW – 脂肪 子 (@ eyeball1126) April 21, 2020

i saw the #kkslider album challenge and had a vision pic.twitter.com/fg6vLfQii3 – 🌿 carmico 🌿 (@carmiico) April 20, 2020

I don’t know why I did this but my #kkslideralbumchallenge xD @ CHAYANNEMUSIC # kkslider #Chayanne #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/Y3i3tuIWVS – 👺RamenAlpha👺 # APPROVE (@alpha_ramen) April 21, 2020

K.K. Slider and his gang are ready to FEEL GOOD. (Based on the tag started by @ajemtattoo where you draw a K.K. album based on a real group! Amazing concept!) # AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #kkslider #ACNH pic.twitter.com/GsJOMQYpUr – ZeTrystan (@SnailSyrup) April 21, 2020

Wanted to give it a shot to the KK slider album thing pic.twitter.com/3zsEf1zgXx – Tanuki enthusiast (@kemafili) April 20, 2020

“What was the last album I even bought .. Oh ..” K.K. Hybrid !!!! # ACNH #kkslider #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/3EQNXKYzZx – Shattered-Earth (@Shattered_Earth) April 22, 2020

K.K Slider Forbidden Love #kkslider #ACNH #Selena pic.twitter.com/ccqRPXD0C3 – Gloria Félix (@GloriaFelixArt) April 21, 2020

im proud of myself # kkslideralbumredraw #kkslider #kkslideralbum pic.twitter.com/eZOqUYSwbp – kvika (@qeekiart) April 21, 2020

Oh mother, I can feel the wasp nests falling over my head … #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/subwb8KBgs – Ashe 🎨 I draw pictures & blood. (@asheissketchy) April 21, 2020

e de mac demarco # kkslideralbumredraw #kkslider #kkslideralbum pic.twitter.com/j1cbUUUdXP – tori (kersplats) 🍃🌷 #stayhome (@imagitori) April 22, 2020

On the K.K. Slider album art bandwagon, had a lot of fun drawing this wanted to recreate one of my fav albums ever. Hopefully drawing more later #ACNH #kkslider #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/SzIvANdn6h – nyetalie (@ no0pls) April 22, 2020

My version of Muse’s Absolution with K.K. Slider #kkslideralbumredraw #KKSlider pic.twitter.com/8bFpWPnDXy – Cacio (@ Roborosky15) April 22, 2020

What did you think of this initiative? What album would you like to see K.K. Slider? Tell us in the comments.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about this release by reading our review or by clicking here.

.