Animal Crossing; New Horizons is a global sensation with very dedicated players. So much so, even when they’re not playing, their fans spend time on exclusive content for the Nintendo Switch. We say this because now the community got together to reinterpret classic album covers as if they were by K.K. Slider.

With the hashtag #kkslideralbumredraw, the Animal Crossing community and the illustrators community came together to imagine what classic records would look like if they were by K.K. Slider. For example, one of them made a Nevermind version of Nirvana, featuring K.K Slider and a bag of berries instead of a baby swimming near money.

Now, it is important to note that this challenge for illustrators was not limited to music discs in English. In fact, some artists recreated covers of record materials such as Torero de Chayanne or Amor Prohibido de Selena. Yes, we know that you may not like them, but surely you have heard one of those 2 songs.

Here are some of the covers we found:

