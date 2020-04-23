Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a best seller and is giving a lot to talk about worldwide. This means that he has managed to catch millions of players and one of them turns out to be Elijah Wood, a recognized actor who, in addition to playing Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, is also in search of the best turnip prices.

What happens is that recently, Jessa, a user of Twitter and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, reported that she was contacted by Elijah Wood. This since he announced on Twitter that turnips were sold at a good price (599 berries) on his island and the actor was interested in going to sell his to make juicy profits.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and Elijah Wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR – jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

It is worth mentioning that Wood showed himself as an exemplary villager on his visit to Jessa Island. We say this because he lived together for a while, praised the place and even let them take photos of him. That is not all, since he also asked permission to take fruit from the trees like a gentleman.

But how do we know it’s really about Wood? To show it was really him, Jessa shared a screenshot showing the actor’s private message. In addition, Wood saved Jessa’s tweets about it as favorites.

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mItAycEWUg – jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

What are turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

In case you’ve never played Animal Crossing, you’re probably very confused, so let us explain. In this saga, turnips are a product that you can buy every Sunday and you have the rest of the week to sell them and generate profit.

The interesting thing is that the sale price of turnips changes 2 times a day. There will be times when it’s ridiculously low, while at other times it’s too high. For this reason, players often reveal on social networks if they are selling at a good price on their island, since they can help others or make a good profit.

So, if you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons every day and you see that turnips are sold at a good price on your island, we invite you to say it on social networks or different communities. It may be that one of those visits Elijah Wood or even Brie Larson. The same and that never happens, but at least you will have helped others.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch. You can find out more about this Nintendo exclusive by clicking here.

.