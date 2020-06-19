Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Animal Crossing: New Horizons debuted with a historic number of sales and great inertia that so far keep it at the top of sales in Japan, after 13 consecutive weeks at the top, something unprecedented. Sooner or later sales will dwindle and it seems that it is already happening, because today near the 5 million copies sold in total, the sales of the Nintendo Switch exclusive decreased considerably.

Thanks to the sales figures of games in physical format and consoles from Famitsu (via Gematsu), from the week that comprised from June 8 to 14, today we know that Animal Crossing: New Horizons had no competition and that it continued in the first place by 13th consecutive week; that is, since it was released on March 20, it has defended the position, but it is striking that last week it sold 77,259 units, very good, of course, but somewhat low compared to the previous week (97,810 copies).

In case you missed it: Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first game to reach 13 consecutive weeks in first place.

Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons manage to defend the crown against The Last of Us: Part II?

Last week there were no powerful releases to justify the somewhat accelerated decline in sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which suggests that in the coming weeks it will be difficult to maintain the first place, especially because this week there will be a strong launch. from PlayStation 4, The Last of Us: Part II, and the Nintendo exclusive doesn’t come into combat at its best.

Although the delivery of Naughty Dog is not one that appeals much to the Japanese player, it is important to say that it can draw the attention of the little more than 9 million PlayStation 4 users in that country and achieve that in 3 days it sells more than 80,000 copies almost sold by Animal Crossing: New Horizons the week before. In addition to that there will be another major premiere that will draw attention, so it will only focus on the title of Naughty Dog.

Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons resist the onslaught of the premiere of The Last of Us: Part II, or will the historic streak of the Nintendo exclusive end? We don’t know, but luckily we can find out next week, so we invite you to keep an eye on the next weekly report.

Ring Fit Adventure already sold its first million

One more thing to note is that another Nintendo Switch exclusive, Ring Fit Adventure, reported its first million physical units sold since its launch in September last year. This week it managed to sell just over 20,000 units, which positioned it in third place, making its global sales reach the figure of 1,006,069 units sold.

As for consoles, there was not much movement this week. The Xbox One X sold 4 times more compared to the previous week, which was enough to raise one position and lower the New Nintendo 3DS. On the other hand, the PlayStation 4 sold 5 times less, which made it change positions with PlayStation 4 Pro.

We leave you with the sales list below.

Software sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 77,259

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 47,181

Ring Fit Adventure – 20,023

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,727

Splatoon 2 – 8,692

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 7,950

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 6,968

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 6,741

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6,634

Super Mario Party – 4,855

Hardware Sales

Nintendo Switch – 38,685

Nintendo Switch Lite – 16,502

PlayStation 4 Pro – 5381

PlayStation 4 – 3902

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 920

Xbox One X— 90

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 84

Xbox One S – 14

What do you think of the performance of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you think he’ll hold onto first place or will The Last of Us: Part II take his throne? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to check the exciting background of this great duel that is coming, we invite you to visit this page. In this link you can find more news related to the current Japanese sales champion and in this other is his written review.

