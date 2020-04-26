Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received an update a few days ago that added news expected by fans. Unfortunately, some new features were also implemented that could affect your income in this game.

What happens is that Ninji, one of the most trusted dataminers in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community, discovered that there were changes in the appearance rate of some insects and bugs. This means that now everyone has the same appearance rate throughout the year instead of depending on the month in which it takes place.

That is not all, since Ninji also assures that the appearance rate of tarantulas and scorpions was also nerfed “significantly”, now only being 2% in all months of the year. So you shouldn’t be surprised if you now have a harder time generating income this way.

peacock butterflies have been cut by 80-90%; emperors and atlas moths by 50% regular stinkbugs are up 100%, man-faced ones down 50% tiger beetles up by 33%, scarab beetles down 40% scorpions and tarantulas have both been nerfed significantly as well # ACdatamining #ACspoilers – Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) April 24, 2020

If you want to know more about all the changes Ninji discovered, we recommend you click here to see a comparative table.

And you, will this change affect you? What are your best strategies to get berries? Tell us in the comments.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch. You can know more about this launch if you read our review or visit its file.

