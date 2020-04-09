David Michael Portner, better known by his stage name Avey Tare and his work on Animal Collective, has just raised his hand to be part of the artists who are releasing music to cheer their fans and incidentally also help in these difficult days. The musician from Maryland, United States has just released a new song titled “Wake My Door”.

In a statement, the Animal Collective member wrote: “Here is a song I made a couple of weeks ago. I keep playing with things in / out here. I want to bring out music and create new energies around you, maybe it will make you smile. I hope it’s at least like a little sun shining down on you wherever you are. Hope and sonic eating seem like a small thing to offer when there are people who are really stepping it up. ”

Like a whole crack, Avey Tare to donate all proceeds from her song to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The purpose of this fund is “to provide financial assistance to all kinds of professional musicians and music industry workers struggling to make ends meet while facing age-related illnesses, disabilities or problems.”

Last year, Avey Tare released Cows on Hourglass Pond, her third solo album, and the EP Conference of Birds / Birds in Disguise. The latter included the tracks “Midnight Special”, “Red Light Water Show” and “Disc One”. Many of the Conference of Birds / Birds in Disguise songs premiered during the tours that supported Avey’s solo releases: Eucalyptus 2017 and Cows on Hourglass Pond, but it was until then that he put them on a project as such. Check out the video for Abby Portner’s “Wake My Door” below.