Animal botargas star in Stella McCartney’s new campaign

In addition, he collaborated with the comedian and actor David walliams to create a movie of National Geographic nature documentary-style comedy. In the film, boots appear wearing coats, knitted sweaters, padded jackets, dresses, pants, rubber boots, sneakers, fanny packs and bags signed by Stella McCartney as they parade through the most iconic spots in the city.

With the launch of the campaign, the firm joined the Humane Society International organization with the aim of put an end to the global animal fur trade once and for all. This campaign is expected to encourage the government of England to ban the imputation and sale of fur.