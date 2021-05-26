[Animación] Uatu will provide a narrative similar to that of Twilight Zone in What If …?

The animated series “What If …?” of Marvel for Disney + we know that it will tell us alternative stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In that narrative he will take presence Uatu, the Watcher, a well-known figure from the comics who will act as the narrator here. Possibly, it is the voice-over that puts us in the background at the beginning of the episodes, to be prepared for what we are going to see.

Coming from inside Disney’s D23 Magazine this summer, there are precisely more details about the role that Uatu will have in the series. The producer Brad Winderbaum is in charge of talking about talking about this character, to describe him as someone divine and at the same time mysterious.

He is a divine and omnipotent figure that is larger than life. The challenge with such a character is: How to make him human? How to make him feel identified? It is mysterious, but it is also somewhat dangerous. You want to know more, and you are aware of each of his words while he invites you to participate in all these stories.

The actor Jeffrey Wright will be in charge of giving voice to this character in original version, and he has described it as Rod Serling’s Marvel version of The Twilight Zone / The Twilight Zone. He details that although he begins as an observer in the first episodes, with the passing of the episodes, you feel more and more pressure to intervene:

In the comics, he is an observer, and something else. Here, in the first season, he begins as an observer, but little by little he feels more compelled by what he observes.

These Wright words invite us even though there will be a relationship between the episodes. Let’s remember that given how little has been told about the series, it is not very clear if there will be a common arc between episodes, or if we are talking about completely independent episodes. From this comment, it seems that there will be some kind of relationship.

Looking even further into the future, Wright sees endless possibilities given the characteristics of the series. He is certainly open to anything that may come up.

There are endless possibilities with this series within the MCU. I am open to all of it. One thing that I think we’re realizing with Marvel and Kevin Feige’s leadership is that these are wide, wide canvases that they’re painting on. I’m not even trying to anticipate, so I’m open to everything, just as The Watcher would be.

Recall that there are confirmed 20 episodes of the series, ten episodes for each season. In principle, this summer only the first season would be released.

