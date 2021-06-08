[Animación] Thor and the Watcher and more in new promo arts for What If …?

Two months after its premiere on the Disney + platform, products from “What If …?” in web stores. That is what has happened on the Walmart website, indirectly giving us new insights into the Marvel Studios animated series for Disney +.

The characters that we have seen throughout Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Marvel Studios films in the cinema will return for this animated series in which they will live alternative stories when certain events occur differently. Thus, we know that we will have Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain in the first episode of the animated series, T’Challa as Star-Lord, Tony Stark finding himself trapped in Sakaar, a Thor who has not had his humility cure and has been turn into Party Thor, or Natasha Romanoff in a post-apocalyptic setting caused by Ultron. In these episodes we will have the Watchman as the narrator of events.

What now allows us to see the Walmart website are arts dedicated to some of these characters, such as Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Thor and obviously Watcher / Vigilante. All from a series of products with images from the animated series. Interesting is that they officially place Party Thor, the name by which they referred to the character in one of the last rumors that sounded. That is, the information from the other day is confirmed.

Although these images do not reveal much information, they do represent the clearest glimpses we have had of the characters, since the promotional campaign of the series as such has not started.

It has been confirmed that “What If …?” It will premiere on Disney + in August 2021, still without a specific day since the date of August 6 was denied.

Via information | Walmart