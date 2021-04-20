[Animación] Sony announces trio of directors for Spider-Man: A New Universe 2

Although its development began quite a few months ago, since last summer, it has not been until now that Sony has officially announced who is responsible for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2”, title that is being given at the moment to the sequel to the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” / “Spider-Man: A new universe.”

Actually, in November 2018, when it was announced that this second film would be made together with a female spin-off, they already placed Joaquim Dos Santos as direct in charge. However, now Sony announces as we can read in Variety that it will be joined by Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, even claiming that Powers and Thompson have been working with Dos Santos “from the beginning.” The trio of directors will thus replace Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, responsible for the first.

The original producers of “Into the Spider-Verse” (Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg) will also produce this sequel for Sony.

The team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set such a ridiculously high bar, and we are humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the Miles Morales story – Dos Santos, Powers and Thompson say in a statement. set-.

We are very fortunate to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verse team, ”Phil Lord and Chris Miller add in a statement. We are huge fans of Joaquim’s work, he makes his characters so heartfelt and unique, and he can tell an emotional story with an action sequence in the same way that a musical does through a song. Justin is a nonconformist filmmaker who tirelessly seeks visual innovation and surprise, but always in support of emotional storytelling. Kemp’s work is incisive, ambitious and fun, with the wisdom of a screenwriter and the heart of a director, who knows what matters in every scene. All three elevate every project they accept, and they are certainly raising our game. We honestly like them and want to be friends with them, and we hope that working together on this movie for years to come will make that happen.

At the moment they have not given many details of the film, except that we will see more versions of Spider-Man from other worlds, but rumors have been heard such as that La Mancha / The Spot could be the villain of the film. They did say back in 2018 that this second film will focus on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy and, specifically, on their fledgling romance.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 hits theaters on October 7, 2022.

