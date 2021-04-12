[Animación] Promotional poster for What If …? introduces the Guardians of the Multiverse

We are approaching the final stretch of the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series. After her, in June we will have the premiere of “Loki”, which will again have 6 episodes, and then this summer the premiere of the animated series is scheduled “What If …?”, of which for now we will see a first season of 10 chapters (they were going to be 20 chapters but they ended up divided in half).

The promotional campaign of the series has not yet left too much material, beyond some advance, but a interesting promotional poster which has caught the attention of many fans. A poster that we do not know if it is showing us who could be the group of protagonists of the animated series.

As its own title advances, the series will show what the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be like if certain key events had happened differently. Thus, a tour through the 23 films of the MCU (but it is confirmed that an episode will not be dedicated to each film), to show alternative lines. These events will be narrated by Vigilante Uatu.

In the new poster that has arrived we can see the Vigilante accompanied by several Marvel heroes, which in turn gives us first glimpses of some characters in the animated series. So we have: T’Challa as Star-Lord (voiced by Chadwick Boseman), a sinister-looking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Peggy Carter as Captain Britain (Hayley Atwell), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) ), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). All of this comes under the name of Guardians of the Multiverse.

It is the first time that term is used in the animated series, so we do not know if it is really a group of heroes formed by Uatu to travel the multiverse and face a common enemy; or if perhaps it is a simple promotional slogan. We will have to wait a little longer for the campaign to be properly launched.

Disney has confirmed that the launch of the series is still set to be between June and September of this 2021 on Disney +, and in view of the launch schedule, we are very possibly talking about that last stage of the summer.