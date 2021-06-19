[Animación] New details of the version of T’Challa that we would see in What If …?

We continue leaks with the animated series “What If …?”, with a review of the different versions of characters that we will see in the next Marvel Studios premiere on the Disney + platform. This time it’s time to talk about the alternate version of T’Challa.

We already knew that in that scenario, what if …? that will present the animation was going to place T’Challa as Star-Lord. Promotional materials already showcased that script twist, taking Peter Quill’s place in the main continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Once again from the hand of The Illuminerdi, it is said that T’Challa will not only assume the nickname of Star Lord but that will also lead the Ravagers, this group of mercenaries, criminals and bounty hunters on galactic adventures. In the UCM we have seen them led by Yondu, those who followed him were exiled after kidnapping Peter Quill, Ego’s son.

It remains to be seen why the Ravagers take T’Challa instead of Peter Quill, and how this other version of T’Challa’s Star-Lord ends up leading the pack.

It should be remembered that despite the sad death of Chadwick Boseman last summer, the actor was able to record all his material for the animated series, so that in the original version, T’Challa will have the voice of Boseman in the animation.

The animated series will premiere on “What If …?” in August, still without a specific release date. At the moment there are 10 episodes, although in reality there are a total of 20 episodes of the animation, but they ended up being divided into two seasons of ten chapters each.

“What If …?” puts a twist on the MCU script, reimagining well-known events from the movies in unexpected ways. On Disney + starting in the summer of 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different MCU heroes, with a voice cast that includes a slew of stars reprising their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews and features Ashley Bradley as the main screenwriter.

The animation will show us Peggy Carter as Captain Britain, Tony Stark stranded in Sakaar, Black Widow in a post-Ultron apocalyptic scenario, Gamora who goes after Tony Stark after the events of “The Avengers”, Party Thor or Killmonger.

