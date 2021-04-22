[Animación] Netflix’s Masters of the Universe will have a prequel in comic form

The long-awaited animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” by Kevin Smith for Netflix, which will be a follow-up to the 1980s animated series, further expands its sights with the announcement of a Prequel comic by Dark Horse Comics. The publisher today announced its launch plans for this prequel series set before the events of the animation.

The comic will run for four numbers and has a story written by Smith, the executive producer Rob david and the scriptwriter of the series Tim sheridan. Mindy lee will be the cartoonist of the series. The story sits between the original Filmation series and the upcoming Netflix sequel. It begins with He-Man preventing the monster known as Orlax from killing his father, King Randor. Soon after, He-Man learns that the beast has a connection to his Sword of Power.

With this, He-Man embarks on a new journey to unravel this new mystery. That will make him meet enemies known as Skeletor and Evil-Lyn. Readers will also see Teela “take the reins of a powerful legacy.”

When the Masters of the Universe franchise first launched nearly 40 years ago, each action figure came with a comic so kids could further explore the world of Eternia, ”David says in a new statement. Now, in collaboration with Dark Horse, we will return to our origins to launch the next ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, a television series with a comic book tale that shakes the world.

Stjepan Sejic, a veteran of DC’s He-Man: The Eternity War, drew the cover for the first issue. Dark Horse will also release an alternate cover for the issue drawn by none other than Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. Dave Wilkins will handle the covers for all subsequent issues, with additional alternate covers from Bill Sienkiewicz as well as Walt Simonson and Laura Martin.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation # 1 hits comic book stores on July 7 in the United States. The remaining three issues are scheduled to be released on August 11, September 9, and October 13, 2021.