[Animación] My Adventures with Superman, HBO Max Exclusive Animated Series

We have not yet recovered from the news of the new Batman animated series when HBO Max announces an animated series dedicated to Superman. Once again we are facing an exclusive series from the streaming platform, which will focus on Clark Kent’s first years as Superman. In fact, let’s see as he “builds” his identity as Superman.

Officially titled My Adventures with Superman, the official description of the animated series is as follows:

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN, Clark Kent’s new series as he builds his Superman identity while also working with Lois and Jimmy as they navigate their professional careers.

The actor Jack Quaid, from the series “The Boys”, will be in charge of voicing Superman in the original version.

The series is produced by Sam Register (“Teen Titans Go!”), Jake Wyatt (“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus”), Brendan Clogher (“Voltron: Legendary Defender”) and Josie Campbell (“She-Ra and the Princesses”). of Power ”).

(news in writing)

Via information |