[Animación] MODOK will arrive at Disney + Spain on May 21

The other day came the new poster that Marvel dedicated to animation “MODOK”, the stop-motion animated series that will delve into the history of this iconic villain from the world of Marvel comics. An animated series that The United States will arrive on May 21 through Hulu.

Being Hulu, and in view of what had been happening in the past, there were doubts that it would happen in other countries, such as Spain, if for example we would have to wait several months. However, with the arrival of the Star brand on the Disney + platform, all this has changed. If they have already launched the series “Marvel’s Helstrom” in this way, now it is officially confirmed that Disney + Spain will bring the animated series to our country.

Sharing the posters from the other day but in its version for Spain, the distributor confirms that the series will be launched on May 21th. A designated date as it supposes a simultaneous premiere in Spain and the United States.

The series will show the story of the megalomaniac supervillain MODOK (Patton Oswalt), who has long pursued his dream of conquering the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the mightiest heroes on Earth, MODOK has sunk his evil AIM organization. After being ousted as the leader of AIM, and at the same time dealing with his marriage and family life in ruins, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) faces its greatest challenge. to date: a midlife crisis!