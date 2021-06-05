[Animación] Issa Rae to voice Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

In a matter of a few years we will have a solo movie of Spider-Woman in the cinema in which Olivia Wilde is involved. However, before that, we can see a version of Spider-Woman in the cinema in animated format. It will be the second “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” movie, still without an official title but which for the moment has been called “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse 2” / “Spider-Man: A New Universe 2”. The new animated film will feature more versions of Spider-Man and one of them will be Jessica Drew.

THR reports that the actress Issa rae (“Insecure”) will put the voiced Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman. It thus joins the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, the two protagonists of the film. It is not known if Jake Johnson will also return as Peter B. Parker. Recall that we are also working on an exclusively female spider-Verse spinoff project where it would not be surprising if we also have Jessica Drew.

In the comics, after her mother, pregnant with Jessica, was struck by a beam of radiation containing the DNA of several different types of spiders, Jessica Drew developed superhuman powers following the pattern of several different types of spiders when she was born. Jessica has superhuman strength and is capable of lifting about seven tons. He also possesses superhuman speed, stamina, agility, and reflexes. The palms of her hands and the soles of her feet secrete a special liquid that allows her to cling to solid objects, like a real spider. Unlike other Sony characters, Jessica Drew did not first appear in the pages of the Spider-Man comics, but rather in Marvel Spotlight # 32. She started out as a Nick Fury / SHIELD villain brainwashed by HYDRA, making her a shared character with Marvel Studios. It must also be said that its origin has had several retcons in the comics.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but it’s been confirmed that the sequel will feature many more incarnations of the wall-crawler. Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir and others are expected to return, but this has yet to be confirmed. The sequel’s villain is rumored to be the comic book villain Johnathon Ohnn, aka Spot.

Sony recently announced that Joaquim Dos Santos (“Voltron: Legendary Defender”; “The Legend of Korra”), Kemp Powers (“Soul”) and Justin K. Thompson will direct. Phil Lord and Chris Miller have written the script with David Callaham (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”). Lord and Miller will also produce with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg. The untitled sequel to “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” will hit theaters on October 7, 2022.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter