[Animación] Individual banners of the characters of the animated series MODOK

One of the premieres that we have this May for the Disney + streaming platform is the animated series “Marvel’s MODOK”, a new product that will arrive in the United States via Hulu on May 21th, but in the case of Spain we can also enjoy it from that May 21 thanks to the Disney + STAR catalog, given the R rating of the series.

In these two weeks that separate us from its premiere, we get new promotional banners for this animated series That we remember is created with a stop-motion style and centered, as its name says, on the villain MODOK.However, we are going to see a side of him that we are not so used to seeing, as we will have him facing reconciling his work with the family.

The posters were shared on Twitter with the caption “Who knew that having a family while taking over the world could be so difficult?” in tweets in the United States, and with the messages “It’s not the classic superhero family … THIS IS MUCH BETTER” or “If you think all superhero families are the same, you haven’t seen anything yet” in the case of those of Spain. Each of the four posters features a different member of the Tarleton family with a different caption.

Patton Oswalt leads the series’ original voice cast, and is joined by Aimee Garcia as his estranged wife, Jodie. As we have seen in the trailers, Jodie files for divorce and immediately begins a new romance with Wonder Man (Nathan Fillion). But even as MODOK struggles to take over the world, he has to make time for his children. This includes 17-year-old Melissa, who has inherited her father’s big head, and 12-year-old Lou, who was created in a lab and appears to be normal. Melissa Fumero and Ben Schwartz provide voices for Melissa and Lou, respectively.