[Animación] Four new images from Justice Society: World War II

Warner Bros. Animation leaves us news about the animated film “Justice Society: World War II”. WonderCon offers a panel dedicated to the film, in which the actors have participated and has left new images and glimpses of the film along the way, but in parallel, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially released four images.

In these images we can see Wonder Woman (voiced by Stana Katic) supervising the activities, and Jay Garrick (Armen Taylor) controlling the sonar, while the Justice Society of America travels by submarine to meet with Aquaman (Liam McIntyre) in Atlantis. . A shot of Black Canary (Elysia Rotaru) while a complicated discussion takes place between the members of the group of heroes. Another shot of Flash (Matt Bomer) using his superspeed to dodge Nazi bullets during a battle. Finally, Jay Garrick (Armen Taylor) saluting his fellow Justice Society of America as they make plans to storm a Nazi stronghold.

Set in the 1940s, the film follows the iconic Golden Age superhero team, led by Wonder Woman, assisting Allied forces in their efforts during World War II. They are soon joined by an ally from the future, Barry Allen (aka The Flash), and together they embark on a history-changing adventure.

“Justice Society: World War II” is written by Jeremy Adams and Meghan Fitzmartin. The film stars Matt Bomer as Barry Allen (The Flash), Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick (The Flash), Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, and Liam McIntyre as Aquaman. The release of the film is scheduled for April 27 in digital format and for May 11 in 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, both dates for the United States.