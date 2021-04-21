[Animación] First official trailer for the animated series Marvel’s MODOK

Marvel and Hulu remind us that in a month, both in Spain and in the United States, the animated series will be released “Marvel’s MODOK”, and they do it by launching the first official trailer of this stop-motion project. Two minutes of progress that begins by taking us to his childhood, when he was already clear that he was destined to change the world.

The trailer introduces us to this villain who by day is the Mental Organism Designed Only to Kill, but who at night must ease the tense situation he has at home with his wife and two children. The trailer shows us that this supervillain is trying to have it all: world domination and also a healthy work-life balance.

The megalomaniac villain has long pursued his dream of conquering the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the mightiest heroes on Earth, MODOK has brought his evil AIM organization to ruin. Deposed as the leader of AIM, as he grapples with his marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only to Kill faces his greatest challenge.

In the trailer we also have appearances of characters such as Hombre de Hierro, Wonder man, End Fang Foom or the kingdom of Asgard.

The series features the voices, in original version, of Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. “Marvel’s MODOK” is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb are also executive producers.