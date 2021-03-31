[Animación] First image and voice cast of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One

THR exclusively offers the first official look at the animated film “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One”, the first of two films that will adapt the famous work of Batman: The Long Halloween, a must-have comic from the world of Batman. We knew about the plans to make this film, and that in fact, it is the film that will come after “Justice Society: World War II,” the next DC animated film to be released.

The first image of the film is not very revealing and only leaves us with a plane of Batman. Along with her, the voice cast she will have in the original version of the film has been revealed.

The voices will be led by Jensen ackles (“Supernatural”) as the voice of Bruce Wayne. The name of the deceased also stands out Naya rivera (“Glee”), who was able to work her work for the film as the voice of Catwoman.

Other names involved are Josh duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy baker as Joker, Amy landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid like Alberto, Fred tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair duncan like Alfred. Also participating are Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray and Jim Pirri.

Chris Palmer, known for “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” directs from a script that retells the writer of that Superman movie, Tim Sheridan. Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau are the producers. Butch Lukic is the supervising producer, and Michael Uslan and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

“The Long Halloween,” by screenwriter Jeph Loeb and cartoonist Tim Sale, ran for 13 issues between 1996 and 1997. It told the story of a Batman early in his career and a Gotham plagued by a murderer, known as Holiday, who he attacked once a month. The influential story, particularly the use of Harvey Dent / Two-Face, served as the basis for director Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and is rumored to have some influence on Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. .

This first film has planned launch in spring or summer.

