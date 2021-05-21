[Animación] Dwayne Johnson to voice Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets

Not content with taking on the role of Black Adam in his solo movie, Dwayne Johnson embarks on another DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. project but this time in the animated field. As confirmed by Variety, the actor to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the animated film “DC League of Super-Pets”, which until now we knew as “Super-Pets”.

This project, announced at the beginning of 2019, now adds its first important name after being all this time in pre-production and even having been able to see some other loose images. The film will focus on Superman’s dog, who Team up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation.

At the moment there is no one else linked to the cast but the studio hopes to get a cast of top stars for the different animal heroes and villains that we will see in this film. When it was announced, it was said that we would see Krypton team up with Ace the Bat-hound / Ace; the Bat-hound, Streaky the Super Cat / Streaky; the Supercat, the horse from Supergirl Comet; or Wonder Woman’s babysitter, Jumpa.

Sam Levine is directing the film and Johnson will also serve as producer through his company Seven Bucks Productions. It has a premiere scheduled for the May 20, 2022.

Via information | Variety