[Animación] Doctor Strange and Nick Fury in the new images of What If …?

Little by little we see more and more of “What If …?”, the first animated series from Marvel Studios and that will take us through the different realities of the multiverse to explore what would have happened if the events of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had not happened exactly as we have seen.

While we wait for the premiere date of the series on Disney +, although everything indicates that it will take place in August, we can enjoy a new look thanks to the new images released to date. They really do not add anything especially novel as we can see Doctor Strange in one and Nick Fury and Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) in another, but without much context of what is happening. In the case of Fury, it seems that this is the episode focused on exploring the first Thor movie, as it fits with the place where SHIELD watches over the hammer when Odin’s son is no longer worthy of him.

We also have a new moment of Captain Britain with the howling commandos, an alternate world in which Peggy Carter receives the serum from the super soldier instead of Steve Rogers.

The main actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will return for the series. So, we will have the return of Benedict Cumberbatch, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner and Hayley Atwell in the case of these images in question. Jeffrey Wright joins the MCU as Uatu the Watcher.