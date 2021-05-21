[Animación] Bruce and Alfred reflect on Gotham in clip of Batman: the Long Halloween

Warner Bros. Entertainment Offers First Official Clip Of Animated Film “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One”, the first of the two films dedicated to adapting in animation format the mythical comic about the murders of the villain Festivo / Holiday. In this clip we can see how Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth spending a quiet New Year’s Eve at Wayne Mansion, and it is that not everything can be being with the suit on watching Gotham.

Despite the movie’s title, the evening’s festivities (or lack thereof) are not the main focus of Bruce and Alfred’s conversation. Instead, as Alfred prepares for possible Trick-or-Treats, Bruca reflects on the sad state of Gotham City. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a conversation about rising crime if Bruce didn’t look longingly at the portrait of his parents hanging over the fireplace. Bruce expresses his misgivings about the state of affairs. But as always, Alfred steps in to reassure him. To highlight, that moment in which Bruce highlights the absurdity that Halloween sees, being a party that is based on dressing up and frightening others, to which Alfred is quick to point out the irony.

“Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One” is the first installment in the two-part adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s acclaimed 1996-1997 comic. The film takes place during Bruce’s early years as a Dark Knight and finds him caught in the middle of a war between rival crime families. Also, Batman has to face a new serial killer known only as Festivo / Holiday. Jensen Ackles leads the cast as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Alastair Duncan as Alfred.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 is coming digital and Blu-ray on June 22nd. Warner Bros. also plans to release the second part on Blu-ray on August 10.