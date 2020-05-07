April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 7, 2020, p. a12

The martial artist Aniceto López Reyes, precursor of the high impact break in rock and concrete, lost the fight against the Covid-19 at 68 years of age, the same as the master Jorge León Laurel, at 64, both occurred at night Tuesday after being admitted to different hospitals in Mexico City.

I trained, I passed all my own and external tests, my and foreign challenges, I set records, I knocked down a house breaking its walls, laundry rooms, bathrooms … I all recorded on television, with notary, government representatives, celebrities of martial art, before Public presence and even villamelones, Aniceto López wrote on his Facebook wall on April 8, in a message to one of the followers who aspire to emulate his exploits, many of them reflected in the Guinness books.

Active doctor, advanced in martial disciplines, especially in taekwondo, Aniceto López developed a scientific technique to break thick concrete blocks, pieces of sidewalk or hundreds of bricks with the blow of a fist, without getting hurt. He also used to challenge other martial arts experts, even Korean, without any accepting.

He came to teach his techniques at a school in the Garibaldi area and months before, before the isolation measures began due to the pandemic, he was working with Professor Jorge León Laurel on a project that did not materialize. Both died the same afternoon-evening on Tuesday, May 5.

Jorge León was president of the Association of Taekwondo and School Sports in Mexico City. Black belt seventh dan, he was the owner of the martial art of the capital on two occasions.

Meanwhile, the environment of the sport is pending the health of the national volleyball coach, Jorge Azair, hospitalized in Monterrey by Covid-19 and with the presence of lymphatic cancer.

