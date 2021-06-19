Aníbal Sánchez will not go to the pre-Olympic playoff with Venezuela

Aníbal Sánchez who represented Venezuela in the Pre-olympic of Tokyo 2020, informed the high command of the Venezuelan team that he will not be with them at the repechage of the tournament.

Sanchez, who is still a free agent of the Big leagues, he communicated to Luis Blasini, who is the Manager of FEVEBEISBOL, that he will not be able to repechage disputed in Puebla, Mexico where the Creole team will look for its pass to Tokyo.

“Aníbal Sánchez He has already confirmed that he will not be able to be with us. He was a true gentleman and a professional and informed us about this, ”Blasini told the radio program called.

Although it is somewhat doubtful and their numbers were not the best in the Pre-olympic to deduce that you are about to establish a signature in MLB, some of the organizations might be interested in the arm of Aníbal Sánchez, who already won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

On the other hand, those who have confirmed their participation in the repechage were the players: Luis Sardiñas, Danry Vásquez, Alexi Amarista and Gorkys Hernández so far.

Selection of Venezuela will be looking for his pass to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after failing to get his place in the Pre-olympic. That is why you will go to repechage.