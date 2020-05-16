Aníbal Matellán was Nicolás Burdisso’s right-hand man in the Boca technical secretariat throughout 2019. Away from the post since the landing of the leadership headed by Jorge Amor Ameal, the former defender of “Xeneize” spoke again of his time at the club .

In the first place, he pointed against Nahitan Nández, Darío Benedetto and Cristian Pavón, who decided to go abroad. “I was disappointed when I heard players tell us that they wanted to leave. And it was not because of an economic issue. They were situations that occurred, and the results were in sight. When we arrived with Burdisso we saw worn out players, who told us they wanted to leave. You have to have a lot of head and a lot of personality to play in Mouth“he indicated.

“Being a player of Mouth It is one of the best things that can happen to you, but there is a mental and physical wear. And there are players who say they want to play for life in the club and others who unconsciously say they want to leave, even if they are cracks and very loved. And in fact it has happened to us. At one point I understand them, “he pointed out in dialogue with the partisan media” Mundo Boca radio. “

Meanwhile, he said that before Gustavo Alfaro they looked for Jose Pekerman, Gerardo Martino and Ricardo Gareca. “Angelici He asked us to get a coach who is not an idol or with a past in the club because the result with himBasque‘(Arruabarrena) and Guillermo (Barros Schelotto) was not what was expected, “Matellán said.

Finally, he recognized that they went to look for Edinson Cavani and they had agreed to Paolo Guerrero for 2020. “We went for Cavani in the June pass market. We went to find several players and they said no. It was not easy to bring footballers. The truth is that in many we do not find that desire. I don’t want to fall to Alfaro. I think we lacked bringing an area striker, a strong 9. We went for Paolo Guerrero and we had it closed, but we already know what happened “, he completed.

